MODEX 2024

Cimcorp highlights end-to-end automation for fresh food distribution

System helps grocery retailers, bakeries, and dairies improve speed, sanitation, and sustainability.

March 12, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
Intralogistics and automation company Cimcorp, which specializes in fresh food handling and tire-handling solutions, is showcasing its comprehensive range of automated storage and order picking systems during the MODEX show in Atlanta this week. Cimcorp is highlighting solutions specifically designed to optimize fresh and perishable food distribution for grocery retailers, bakeries, and dairies. MODEX attendees can explore Cimcorp’s technology through interactive demonstrations and discussions with company experts.

The company will also highlight its flexible, modular solution for retrofitting existing distribution centers with automation. The solution enables rapid installation in any existing facility footprint and allows grocery retailers to introduce automation modules based on present needs, with the ability to scale as business grows.

Material Handling
