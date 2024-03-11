Modex 2024

New software from Numina Group makes it easier configure order fulfillment rules

Check out Numina’s new RDS Voyage AI solution at Booth 7445.

March 11, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Business conditions are constantly changing, and sometimes it can be hard for the business rules that govern your order fulfillment processes to keep up.  To answer this need, the systems integrator Numina Group is unveiling a new tool at the Modex tradeshow that makes it easier for companies to quickly generate and modify the business rules used in its RDS warehouse execution platform.

Called RDS (Real-time Distribution System) Voyage AI, the software  builds these rules based on real-time data analytics captured by Numina’s RDS warehouse execution platform. The rules are then used to manage and run a warehouse’s automation systems. For example, they might be used to determine whether a product should be picked by an autonomous mobile robot (AMR), a human with a picking cart, or a forklift.  (Numina Group, numinagroup.com)

Technology Warehouse IT Warehousing (WMS & WCS & WES)
KEYWORDS Numina Group

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Panel probes digitalization efforts at three major ports

    S&H Systems announces new EVP, hosts booth presentation

    Orbis launches three-runner pallet designed to work with automation

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing