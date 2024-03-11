New software from Numina Group makes it easier configure order fulfillment rules

Business conditions are constantly changing, and sometimes it can be hard for the business rules that govern your order fulfillment processes to keep up. To answer this need, the systems integrator Numina Group is unveiling a new tool at the Modex tradeshow that makes it easier for companies to quickly generate and modify the business rules used in its RDS warehouse execution platform.

Called RDS (Real-time Distribution System) Voyage AI, the software builds these rules based on real-time data analytics captured by Numina’s RDS warehouse execution platform. The rules are then used to manage and run a warehouse’s automation systems. For example, they might be used to determine whether a product should be picked by an autonomous mobile robot (AMR), a human with a picking cart, or a forklift. (Numina Group, numinagroup.com)