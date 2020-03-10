Waypoint Robotics and Numina Group automate batch order picking

Warehouse automation integrator Numina Group and mobile robot manufacturer Waypoint Robotics have teamed up to create an autonomous batch order automated order picking solution.

Numina Group’s real-time distribution software, RDS Batch Bot Voice Picking application integrates with Waypoint Robotics’ Vector Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) to provide an innovative and efficient order picking solution. The RDS automation module uses pick-by-voice commands to direct operator zone movement and picking tasks while coordinating the Waypoint Vector AMR batch cart movement throughout the distribution center (DC). The AMRs, using Waypoint’s Kingpin technology, pick-up and move carts with heavy and/or large quantities of orders, allowing the operators to focus on the high-value order picking duties. The Vector AMR Kingpin connects and drops carts quickly, resulting in higher hourly throughput per cart, and a more efficient pick, pack, and ship operation.

“Waypoint’s Kingpin is the first of its kind dual-use module that enables Vector and MAV3K AMRs to automatically load and unload payloads as well as hitch and transport carts of all sizes,” says Waypoint Robotics CEO, Jason Walker, in a release. “Now you don’t have to dedicate a robot for one task or another, with Kingpin you can do both. This combined with Numina Groups RDS order fulfillment automation suite creates a powerful but easy to use solution to improve worker productivity and safety by reducing the heavy lifting.”

The solution simultaneously coordinates both the Waypoint AMR and order picking to eliminate wasted operator walk time and fatigue caused by manually pushing carts with up to 600 pounds of products throughout the distribution center. RDS directs the Vector AMR with Kingpin pick and drop technology, so the pick carts automatically move to each shelf or rack location. At pick completion RDS directs the AMR to transport the finished carts to packing workstations. According to the company, Vector combined with the RDS Batch Bot solution provides higher order fulfillment efficiency, reducing labor costs by 40% or more compared to a manual cart picking process.