Stow Group highlights Movu Robotics

Belgium-based Stow Group is putting its recently launched Movu Robotics brand in the spotlight at this week’s MODEX show in Atlanta. Movu will present its full portfolio, demonstrating how its automated subsystems can work together as integrated solutions. The systems include an innovative shuttle solution, goods-to-person and robotic piece-picking, as well as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), a pallet shuttle sub-system, and the software that links them all together.





“This unique performance demonstrates how Movu goes beyond a single robotics product to offer cutting-edge sub-systems in a symphony of automated solutions, which is not a futuristic concept but a practical, accessible reality,” according to the company. “Movu’s goal is to upgrade the world´s warehouses through the power of easier automation. This creates a democratization of automation to ensure that—irrespective of its size, shape, or use—no warehouse is left behind.”





