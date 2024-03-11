YMS enhances software with new features

Industry software provider Yard Management Solutions (YMS) has introduced three new features to its yard management software. The first, Eagle Vision, leverages GPS tracking to provide real-time visibility outside of the yard, transforming the coordination of asset movement and logistics management. Eagle Vision enables accurate tracking of drivers' locations, eliminating the need for constant calls and streamlining operations, according to the company.

The second innovation, Magic Dock, addresses the challenges of dock door scheduling by automating the process. YMS Magic Dock reduces wait times and errors associated with manual scheduling, assigning appointments to dock doors based on customer-defined rules. This feature optimizes the flow of trailers through facilities, minimizes downtime, and empowers management with real-time visibility.

The third innovation, Temp Guard, revolutionizes reefer tracking by offering efficient temperature monitoring within trailers. This feature eliminates the labor-intensive process of manual temperature checks, reducing the risk of spoiled products. Temp Guard provides detailed control over reefer temperatures, offering two tracking methods: API integration with reefer systems or manual entry for non-owned assets.

“Together, these innovations enhance overall logistics performance, reduce inefficiencies, and improve planning and coordination,” according to YMS.

