Softeon says smooth automation integration is key to WMS success

The warehouse management system (WMS) provider Softeon is showing how its software can accelerate returns from WMS implementations, automated warehousing, and material handling. One of the main pillars of that success is choosing software that can integrate easily with other technology, since over 50% of companies deploying intralogistics robots will have a multiagent orchestration platform by 2026, the company said.

“Automation continues to be a solution for labor challenges, and automation and the integration of several platforms in turn cause operational challenges,” Mark Fralick, Chief Technology Officer at Softeon, said in a release. “Integration continues to be a major issue and barrier to success, leading to slow time-to-value.” To address that issue, companies should get faster at WMS deployment, use warehouse execution systems (WES) to enable the orchestration of fulfillment processes across both automated and non-automated processes, and apply mobile robot platforms to manage robots of different types and vendors in one environment, he said.

Softeon’s Vice President of Solution Delivery, Brian Pier, gave a similar message, saying: “Companies can improve WMS results by optimizing microflows and by leveraging a composable WMS, which creates flexibility and agility; therefore creating higher levels of adaptability and ROI over time.”

(Softeon, booth C7466, https://www.softeon.com)