Modex 2024

Signode releases high-speed case sealer

Modex attendees can experience the LDX-RTB Premier Case Sealer and Signode’s other automation equipment at booth B1411.

MODEX24_Signode_1200x800.jpg
March 12, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

The new LDX-RTB Premier case sealer can quickly and efficiently tape up a wide range of cases, according to manufacturer Signode. With belt speeds of up to 155 feet per minute, the LDX-RTB Premier is particularly valuable in fast-paced environments like e-commerce and retail. It can also handle a number of different case sizes and void fill levels.

The Premier joins Signode’s existing series of LDX-RTB case sealers that are part of the company’s family of “Little David” case packaging equipment. This latest model features a smart guarding system and holds two National Recognized Testing Laboratory (OSHA NRTL) certifications for its electronic components. These modifications help minimize downtown and provide assurance of the equipment’s dependability. (Signode, http://www.signode.com/)

Material Handling Packaging/Unitizing Machinery
KEYWORDS case sealer Signode

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Horizon WES seeks to eliminate “islands of automation”

    Dexory uses mobile robot and AI solution to address inventory management challenges

    Third Wave Automation introduces new autonomous reach trucks

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing