Signode releases high-speed case sealer

The new LDX-RTB Premier case sealer can quickly and efficiently tape up a wide range of cases, according to manufacturer Signode. With belt speeds of up to 155 feet per minute, the LDX-RTB Premier is particularly valuable in fast-paced environments like e-commerce and retail. It can also handle a number of different case sizes and void fill levels.

The Premier joins Signode’s existing series of LDX-RTB case sealers that are part of the company’s family of “Little David” case packaging equipment. This latest model features a smart guarding system and holds two National Recognized Testing Laboratory (OSHA NRTL) certifications for its electronic components. These modifications help minimize downtown and provide assurance of the equipment’s dependability. (Signode, http://www.signode.com/)