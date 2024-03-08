Trew MODEX 2024: Newest TGW Stingray Shuttle

(Fairfield, Ohio) – Trew, LLC, a North American leader in warehouse automation solutions, is debuting the newest TGW Stingray ASRS Shuttle in North America. Trew highlights the new Stingray capabilities and how it integrates with automated material handling solutions in their booth at MODEX 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, March 11–14.

The newest Stingray shuttle system incorporates inventive energy recovery technologies and sustainable material in a design that allows for multi-deep storage and high-capacity throughput. The new shuttle design is highly efficient and reliable and includes new self-healing capabilities. Thanks to intelligent software, autonomous correction of problems and errors realigns items to maintain an optimized picking environment, reducing manual intervention up to 90% compared to other solutions.

“Our cooperation with TGW Logistics is another excellent example of how Trew is dedicated to bringing leading ideas and technology to our clients,” said Trew Chief Revenue Officer, John Naylor. “Winning together means enabling our clients to tackle their biggest business challenges with solutions that deliver results.”

The Stingray system is a powerful, automated shuttle system for totes and cartons with throughput performances of up to 1,500 load carriers per hour in each aisle. It is a highly flexible, modular system designed for high performance, lower storage location costs, optimized space-saving, and includes integrated maintenance and diagnostic tools.

Already proven worldwide with more than 20,000 TGW Stingray shuttles in use, Trew is excited to showcase the technology in North America. To see the shuttle in person at MODEX 2024, visit Trew’s booth #B9632.

About Trew

Trew provides automated material handling solutions for integrators and end users, including Warehouse Execution Systems (WES), Warehouse Control Systems (WCS), PLC- and server-based machine controls, motorized driven roller (MDR) conveyor, conventional conveyor, and services such as concepting, engineering, technical support, parts, field service, and training. Serving the North American retail, warehouse, distribution, manufacturing, and e-commerce industries, Trew’s experienced staff and broad network of integrator partners enable uncommonly smart solutions scalable to any material handling needs. More information is available at www.trewautomation.com

About TGW Logistics

TGW Logistics is a leading systems integrator of automated warehouse solutions. With over 50 years of experience the automation specialist designs, manufactures, implements, and maintains end-to-end fulfillment solutions for brands such as URBN, the Gap, and TVH. TGW Logistics has subsidiaries in the US, Europe, and China and employs more than 4,400 people worldwide. More information is available at https://www.tgw-group.com