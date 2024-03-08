GreyOrange Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide

GreyOrange Inc., a leader in AI-driven fulfillment automation, is honored to be recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for Retail Store Inventory Management Applications, 2023 by analyst Sandeep Unni.

GreyOrange sees gStore's inventory management and omnichannel fulfillment platform’s recognition as confirmation of the company’s innovative progress. gStore’s capabilities empower retailers to increase inventory accuracy to 99%, while ensuring location precision within three to five feet.

“AI-based intelligence will be the single biggest influence on retailers’ ability to discern real-time inventory feeds from their stores, as well as other inventory sources,” Gartner reports.

The AI-powered gStore platform works with real-time feeds from RFID overhead or handheld systems, as well as planogram-based inventory management, to automatically generate and assign optimal tasks, layouts, promotions, processes and analytics. With real-time store replenishment capabilities and intelligent workforce management, gStore enhances the customer experience from store entry to purchase.



In the report, Gartner recommends that CIOs:

Assess the cross-channel capabilities of their SIM application for processes such as buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) by commissioning a cross-functional team, along with stakeholders from store operations, e-commerce, merchandising and supply chain;

Fast-track SIM investments for solutions offering native cloud capabilities and an upgrade path to store IoT integrations;

Prioritize customer expectations and industry segment needs by actively seeking and implementing AI use cases, including for generative AI (GenAI), for inventory optimization.

gStore’s omnichannel fulfillment capabilities provide operational data and workflow guidance to make BOPIS and ship-from-store (SFS) transactions simple and cost-effective. The platform also helps retailers provide an immersive and frictionless shopping experience with smart fitting rooms featuring digital mirrors and seamless checkout capabilities.

"We are honored by our recognition in the Gartner Market Guide for Retail Store Inventory Management Applications, in which we see validation for our work in assisting retailers with increased omnichannel inventory management by leveraging real-time data,” said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of GreyOrange. “gStore communicates standardized tasks to store associates, who are now able to provide exceptional experiences for in-store customers. It empowers retailers to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences and achieve sustainable growth.”

gStore customers realize a 45% improvement in productivity, a 5% surge in sales and a 60% increase in daily customer assistance.

As consumer demand increases, global retailers rely on industry professionals and their credible research about real-time inventory visibility and management to provide a competitive advantage for their customers, as well as the retail industry today and in the future.

Download the Market Guide for Retail Store Inventory Management Applications, compliments of GreyOrange by visiting https://bit.ly/3V9siLH.

Gartner “Market Guide for Retail Store Inventory Management Applications” Sandeep Unni; 6 November 2023.

