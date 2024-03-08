BlueFletch Launches Enterprise Chat Solution for Frontline Workers at Modex 2024

Atlanta, GA - March 8, 2024 – BlueFletch, a leader in frontline mobile device security solutions, today launched its innovative communication tool, BlueFletch Enterprise Chat, designed for frontline workers in warehouses, distribution centers, and logistics hubs at MODEX 2024, the premier event for the supply chain industry, taking place on March 11th-14th in Atlanta, Georgia. Attendees are invited to visit booth A12809 to see how this innovative tool simplifies frontline communications.

Empowering Frontline Workers with Advanced Communication Tools

BlueFletch Enterprise Chat improves communication on workforce devices with features such as device-to-device video calls, configurable group messaging, single sign-on (SSO), automatic site awareness, text chat, push-to-talk with replay, and voice calls. These functionalities support better coordination, secure information exchange, and improved response times across various frontline activities.

Key Features and Benefits:

● Enhanced Communication: Instant video calls, group chats, and push-to-talk messaging improve coordination and response times.

● Improved Security: Secure and encrypted messaging ensures that sensitive information remains protected.

● Increased Efficiency: Automatic site awareness and presence information help users know who is active and available, reducing downtime and improving task allocation.

● Shared Device Model: Tailored for frontline workers using shared devices, ensuring communication between drivers, dispatch, distribution, inventory specialists, and warehouses is seamless, secure, and efficient.

Lightweight Solution for Mobile Devices

BlueFletch Enterprise Chat is designed to be lightweight, allowing quick communication without needing a heavy software client installed on mobile devices. This approach ensures that frontline workers can stay connected and informed without impacting the performance of their devices.

"We understand the critical role that effective communication plays in the success of any operation, especially in high-paced environments like warehouses and distribution centers," said Richard Makerson, CEO of BlueFletch. "With BlueFletch Enterprise Chat, we're not just offering a tool; we're providing a solution that bridges the gap between technology and practical, everyday needs without burdening the devices our frontline workers rely on."

Availability

BlueFletch Enterprise Chat is now available as part of BlueFletch Enterprise for organizations looking to empower their frontline workers with cutting-edge communication tools. For more information, visit https://www.bluefletch.com or contact us at info@bluefletch.com.