Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Honors Recipient of the 20th Annual Cat® Lift Trucks Scholarship

HOUSTON (March 7, 2024) - Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, announced today the recipient of its 2024 Cat® Lift Trucks Scholarship Program. This year's $5,000 scholarship winner is Cardin Tuan Kiet Tran, a high school senior at Davis High School in Houston.

Cardin plans to major in civil engineering at Rice University, bringing with him a track record of leadership and involvement. Cardin is actively shaping his community as the Founder of the Davis High School Environmental Club and President/Editor-in-Chief of the Falcon Gazette Newspaper Club. His commitment extends to organizations such as the City of Houston Youth Ambassadors, National Technical Honor Society, Norman Borlaug Youth in Agriculture Program and Child-Friendly Cities Initiative. Notably, Cardin’s impact was recognized for being the most effective student in promoting secondary education via trade schools at Lone Star and received an outstanding student award for Algebra II, OnRamps Physics, AP World History and more.

Today, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas surprised Cardin at his high school, presenting him with a $5,000 check and complimentary Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ tickets for him, his family and a teacher who inspired his educational journey. As someone passionate about urban and transportation centers, Cardin hopes to learn ways to build environmentally friendly infrastructure to serve society better.

"Our applicants were outstanding this year, but Cardin’s vision for the future and dedication to STEM truly makes him a role model for future high school seniors," said Jerry Sytsma, executive vice president, sales & aftermarket services at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "We are committed to investing in students’ education as they are the future generations in our industry. It has been incredible to see the achievements of our scholarship recipients over the past 20 years."

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas has been actively contributing to the Greater Houston community by honoring exceptional high school seniors pursuing a four-year degree related to the material handling industry. Over the past two decades, the Cat Lift Trucks Scholarship Program has awarded $145,000 in educational assistance to 29 Houston area students. To learn more about Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, please visit logisnextamericas.com.



###

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All

products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com.

About Cat® Lift Trucks

Cat® lift trucks is one of the most trusted forklift brands in the World. For more than 55 years, customers have relied on the Cat lift trucks brand for quality and reliable forklifts backed by exceptional service and support through its trusted dealer network. With capacities ranging from 2,500 to 15,500 pounds, Cat Lift Trucks delivers fuel-efficient lift trucks for greater productivity and advanced electric forklifts with longer run times and a lower total cost of ownership. Cat lift trucks are manufactured and distributed by the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, one of the largest lift truck manufacturers in the World. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com/cat.