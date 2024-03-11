Aircargo carrier launches special service for electronics

In a market where more and more products incorporate electronic components, freight carriers face challenges on two fronts: securing the high-value items from theft, and managing the fire hazard posed by the items’ lithium-ion batteries, which have the potential to ignite or explode.

In response to that challenge, airfreight carrier Etihad Cargo has launched “SecureTech,” a cargo service dedicated to the secure transportation of consumer electronics, such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Products transported via SecureTech are monitored during the buildup and breakdown of pallets in secure and controlled storage areas at the origin, during transit, and at the destination, the carrier says. Constant surveillance is provided by security personnel or closed-circuit video, ensuring that only authorized personnel have access to shipments during transportation, it also says.

As for safety, the United Arab Emirates-based carrier says it has been working to build expertise in the safe transport of lithium-ion batteries, noting that it recently became the third Middle Eastern airline to achieve the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Center of Excellence for Independent Validators Lithium Batteries (CEIV Li-batt) certification.

The company says it created the new offering in response to a surge in demand for aircargo capacity for consumer electronics—particularly mobile phone shipments from India.

“Etihad Cargo has launched SecureTech based on feedback from the carrier’s partners and customers and the growing demand for a dedicated product to make the transportation of consumer electronics safer and more secure,” Leonard Rodrigues, acting managing director at Etihad Cargo, said in a release. “Over the years, Etihad Cargo has developed expertise in handling specialized products, and moving lithium battery-powered devices comes with unique challenges. Etihad Cargo is well-equipped to overcome these challenges thanks to its experience in transporting high-value, fragile, time- and temperature-sensitive, and dangerous goods.”