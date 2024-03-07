Flux Power Unveils New Onboard Integrated Charging Option at MODEX 2024

VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that they will unveil its new onboard charger option for M24 lithium-ion battery packs installed in Class III end rider and center rider forklifts, bringing more efficiency to warehouse operations.

Flux Power CEO Ron Dutt commented, "Onboard integrated charging with the M24 battery pack for end riders and center riders will be a game changer for operations. Any forklift operator will be able to plug the battery pack into any outlet, anywhere in the warehouse, instead of returning the rider pallet jack back to the charging station. The introduction of this flexible, efficient charging solution is yet another example our solid track record of introducing new technologies and reliably satisfying our customers.”

Flux Power will showcase its complete product line at Booth C4085 in Hall C.

If you would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting or media interview with Flux Power CEO Ron Dutt Monday, March 11 or Tuesday, March 12 between the hours of 1:00pm-4:00pm ET, please make your request to media@fluxpower.com.