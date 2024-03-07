Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

American Group Announces 2023 Carrier Awards

March 7, 2024
American Group is pleased to announce its 2023 Carrier of the Year award recipients:

Partner Carrier of the Year -- ABF Freight System, Inc.
National Carrier of the Year -- Estes Express Lines
Western Regional Carrier of the Year -- Dependable Highway Express, Inc.
Eastern Regional Carrier of the Year -- Ward Transport and Logistics Corp.
Central Regional Carrier of the Year -- Dayton Freight Lines, Inc.
Southeastern Regional Carrier of the Year -- Southeastern Freight Lines, Inc.
Interregional Carrier of the Year -- Daylight Transport, LLC
Refrigerated LTL Carrier of the Year -- Stoltzfus Truck Brokerage, Inc.
Volume Carrier of the Year -- ABF Freight System, Inc.
Truckload Carrier of the Year -- R Deep Transportation, Inc.
Partial Truckload Carrier of the Year -- Sunset Pacific Transportation, Inc.
Expedited Carrier of the Year -- Empire National, Inc.
Specialized Carrier of the Year -- Landeros Trucking, Inc.
Newcomer of the Year -- FedEx Freight, Inc.

Each of these transportation providers has demonstrated service excellence for American Group’s customer base by scoring well in all measurable criteria, including on-time pickup and delivery performance, accurate invoicing, minimal shortages and damages, practical technology, and customer service communication.

“We are proud to present these well-deserved awards to our transportation partners that enable our continued success,” said Michael Schember, American Group’s CEO. “Each day, our customers depend on the services offered by these fine carrier-partners to bring their goods to the marketplace safely, intact, and on-time. Despite an increasingly challenging business environment, these companies come through for us every day,” added Daniel Krivickas, President of American Group.

More About American Group
American Group, based in Tempe, AZ, is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider offering concierge-level domestic and international transportation services for its customers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Learn more at www.ShipAG.com.

Contact: John Benisek
Director, Business Development
American Group
Direct: 480 361 5851
Email: jbenisek@shipag.com

