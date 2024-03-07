SIGI Announces Leadership Promotions

Southworth International Group, Inc. (SIGI), a global manufacturer of ergonomic material handling solutions, has announced several key leadership promotions and organizational changes. These changes will enable SIGI to continue to serve its valued customers and channel partners and achieve the company’s strategic objectives for growth.

Ben Redfield has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer. Redfield joined SIGI in March 2023 as Commercial Director. In this new role, he draws on his extensive expertise in general management, strategic account management and channel management to strategically advance SIGI’s sales, support, and marketing functions globally.

Jon Robertson, who served as SIGI’s Chief Commercial Officer since May 2022, is shifting focus to the newly created role of Chief Innovation Officer. Drawing on his unique combination of commercial and technical skillsets, he will lead the development of a dedicated and focused innovation engine at SIGI, including strategic market analysis, new product development, and product management.

Additionally, within SIGI Americas, Matt Laufik has been promoted to Sales Director, responsible for driving product brand sales and revenue growth across core channels. Laufik has 15+ years’ experience in business development, channel partner sales leadership and global sales and marketing leadership.

Peter Foshay, a long-tenured SIGI Americas team member with deep product knowledge and customer engagement experience, has been promoted to Customer Support and Parts Manager, where he leads a team responsible for assisting customers with after-sales and service needs.

“This is an exciting time for our company,” says James Cabot, CEO SIGI. “We are pursuing a compelling strategic growth plan and achieving success. And we are building an ever-deeper bench of talented leadership to draw from as we continuously renew and pursue our organizational objectives. These changes demonstrate the ongoing evolution of our team as customer expectations change and as our own goals and objectives change. Our global leadership structure and organization will continue to evolve as our business grows and we seek to create the greatest benefits for our team, our customers, and our business.”

SIGI is a leading manufacturer of ergonomic material handling equipment for vertical lifting and work positioning; designed to improve productivity while reducing the potential for worker injuries. SIGI is headquartered in Falmouth, Maine, with sales and operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Wherever people are lifting and positioning items, handling pallets, working with parts in containers or transporting loads, SIGI has a solution to make the job faster, safer, and easier.