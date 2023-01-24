Worldwide Logistics Group Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Executive Promotions

Worldwide Logistics Group (WWL), an integrated logistics provider, announced the promotions of four key members of their management team including Tom Peacock, who has been promoted to President and will oversee and guide all global activities. Additional promotions include John Rapczak to Senior Vice President Domestic Operations, Willy Fong to President APAC, and Ryan Chan to Senior Vice President APAC.

These appointments serve to highlight WWL's dedication to developing top talent, providing meaningful career opportunities, and utilizing their supply chain and logistics expertise across its global leadership team. As the company continues to grow, it will rely heavily on this knowledge and industry experience to provide a first-rate offering to its customers.

“All four appointees are long standing employees and have dedicated large portions of their careers to shaping WWL into the company that it is today,” said Joe Monaghan, Chairman and CEO of Worldwide Logistics Group. “An organization's success depends on the strength and stewardship of its leadership, and I’m excited to give our customers and employees the opportunity to benefit from their years of experience navigating the inner workings of a complex global supply chain. It gives me great confidence knowing that our company is well positioned for continued growth and success in 2023 and far into the future with a first-rate management team in place.”

Tom Peacock has made major contributions to WWL since joining the company seven years ago and played a large role in the company’s European expansion. Peacock’s breadth of skills in finance, sales and operations has been instrumental in the growth of the company and he will continue to apply these skills in his new role through overseeing all aspects of the business including finance, accounting, sales, marketing, IT and operations. Peacock will also be working closely with Monaghan on developing and implementing strategies for growth and expansion.

Additionally, John Rapczak has assumed the role of Senior Vice President Domestic Operations and has played a major part in growing WWL’s warehouse business to include six facilities nationwide, representing nearly 750,000 square feet in less than three years. He has also led exponential growth in the company’s freight brokerage business over the past five years.

WWL’s rapid expansion in Asia last year, which included branch openings in Malaysia and Thailand, allowed the company to stay in front of customer requirements throughout 2022 and mitigate challenges the region has faced, ensuring the continuous flow of goods. With the newly appointed promotions in APAC, one of the most prominent markets in global trade, WWL will continue to focus on effectively supporting the region throughout 2023.

Willy Fong who previously served as head of WWL Asia, has been named President APAC. Fong joined the company in 2003 and was responsible for opening the Hong Kong office, WWL’s third branch at the time. Prior to joining WWL, Fong held various management positions with American President Lines (APL), American Consolidation Services (ACS), and Fritz Companies, Inc. While at Fritz, he established the first company-owned air freight operation in Hong Kong. Fong has also developed distribution services in Southern Asia for Fortune 100 companies including Walmart and General Electric.

In addition, Ryan Chan has been promoted to Senior Vice President APAC. Chan, who has been with the company for more than 12 years, will assist Fong in overseeing all activity in the Asia Pacific region. Chan will continue to work closely with all ocean carriers for rate and contract negotiations, as well as facilitate communications between the Asia Pacific teams and the USA headquarters.

Worldwide Logistics Group (WWL) is an integrated logistics provider for more than 7,000 companies in more than 100 countries and has evolved to become a global leader in transport and logistics. With more than 25 years of experience, WWL offers a complete range of services to support customers’ needs such as air freight logistics, sea freight logistics, land and road services, customs house brokerage, warehousing and fulfillment, and e-commerce logistics.