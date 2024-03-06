Toyota and Raymond to open $2 million energy storage R&D lab

Lift truck giant Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) will establish an advanced energy storage solutions lab in Henrietta, New York, just south of Rochester on the shores of Lake Ontario, that will serve as a development, prototyping, and test center.

When it becomes operational this Spring, the $2 million research and development (R&D) lab will employ some 40 people who collaborate with Rochester area energy storage resources to further the company’s technology efforts around lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells.

TMHNA provides material handling solutions—from forklifts to energy solutions to automation technology—through its two main companies, Toyota Material Handling and The Raymond Corporation. The new lab is backed by state funding via tax credits from Empire State Development (ESD).

“We look forward to working alongside ESD to establish an energy storage and fuel cell development and testing center in Henrietta, New York. We are honored to contribute to the growth of this community while advancing innovation in sustainable technology. This initiative signifies our commitment to excellence and underscores our dedication to environmental stewardship. Through this venture, we aim to create new jobs, empowering individuals and driving progress toward a better and brighter future,” Brett Wood, president and CEO of TMHNA and senior executive officer at Toyota Industries Group, said in a release.

In separate news today, Wood was also re-elected as chairman of lift truck industry group the Industrial Truck Association (ITA), becoming just the second individual in the group’s 70-year history to be elected to that position twice. Wood’s first term as ITA chairman ran from 2015 to 2018.



