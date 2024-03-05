Trucking parts and labor expenses fell in Q4 of 2023

Industry sees welcome relief on costs, as tonnage and demand also skid, ATA report says

March 5, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
The trucking industry saw its combined parts and labor expenses fall 1.4% during the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a benchmarking report from the American Trucking Associations (ATA’s) Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) and Decisiv.

The results showed a flip from recent trends, as 25 key Vehicle Maintenance Reporting Standards (VMRS) systems dipped in the final quarter of 2023, reversing a 2.1% increase the previous quarter. 

The decrease was driven largely by parts costs, which dropped 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023 while labor costs fell 0.2%. While quarter-over-quarter parts and labor costs both declined in the last three months of the year, the parts-to-labor ratio held steady at about 1.5 for the past year. On a year-over-year basis, combined parts and labor costs in final quarter of 2023 were 0.2% higher than the same quarter in 2022. However, in the annual comparison, a 2.2% drop in parts prices was offset by a 4.0% rise in labor costs.

Lower parts costs may also reflect a decline in freight tonnage, leading to a decrease in mileage for trucking companies. The For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index from the American Trucking Associations for 2023 showed a 1.7% drop compared to the previous year. That figure, the largest decrease since 2020 and the only year since that tonnage contracted, represents a sizable drop for the trucking industry. 

“We are still facing an industry-wide challenge to find technicians, which is increasing labor costs for fleets and service providers. However, quarterly and annual parts cost decreases, driven by a reduction in pricing pressures and the influx of more new trucks, is bringing some welcome relief,” Decisiv President and CEO Dick Hyatt said in a release.

 

 

 

