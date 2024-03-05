Talaria Transportation Aims High for 2024 Growth With New Distribution Platform in New York and New Jersey

Talaria Transportation, LLC, a privately held company specializing in secure, compliant logistics for the legal cannabis industry, is pleased to announce its strategic growth plans for 2024, including the launch of a new distribution platform in New York and New Jersey and expansion into seven new states for subsidiary companies National Secure Transport and Melly Home Delivery.

Specialists in the secure statewide transportation of raw material or finished product and lab samples, Talaria will roll out a distribution platform in 2024. The new platform will allow the company to warehouse product and manage products for brands and dispensaries. Talaria plans to launch the platform in New York by February of 2024, with New Jersey to follow in March.

Additionally, National Secure Transport, a subsidiary of Talaria, plans to launch in seven more states by the end of 2024, increasing the company’s presence from 29 states to 36. Melly Home Delivery, another Talaria subsidiary, plans to expand into Missouri, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York before the end of the year.

“Our 2024 expansion plans will get us closer to our goal of serving every state with regulated cannabis,” said CEO and founder Ari Raptis. “Between the launch of our distribution platform and our expansion into several new states, 2024 is going to be a great year for supporting the invisible infrastructure of the cannabis industry.”

Launched in 2017, Talaria Transportation is a leading cannabis logistics company. Led by Ari Raptis, a Top 40 Under 40 Rising Star by Marijuana Venture, his combined transportation logistics companies employ more than 250 people across 29 states, utilizing retired police officers and military veterans to carry out all deliveries.

For more information, visit www.talaria.com.