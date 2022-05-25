World Distribution Services Adds Capacity to New Facility Near Port of New York/New Jersey

Racking System Enhances New 480,000 sq. ft. Class A Facility in Northeast Market

LINDEN, NJ, May 25, 2022 - World Distribution Services (WDS), a leading provider of creative warehouse logistics solutions, has announced enhancements to its new Linden, NJ-based distribution facility, providing much-needed additional warehouse capacity to the NY/NJ port community. Additional racking to maximize available space will allow for more than 20,000 racked positions and 200,000 square feet for bulk storage.

Due to the record-breaking demand brought on by global supply chain disruption, the Linden facility began accepting cargo shortly after signing the contract to operate the space. It has been operating at full capacity, prompting the move to add space through the racking system enhancement.



Said Dale Young, WDS Vice President of Warehousing and Distribution. ”This is, in effect, our ‘grand opening’ though we have been busy servicing customers and adding space for the last six to ten months.” The warehouse also offers:

• A fully staffed and operational facility

• E-commerce capability

• Traditional transload

• Seven-day a week operation

“WDS experienced considerable growth in 2020, despite the logistics and supply chain challenges created by the global pandemic,” said Mr. Young, "Our commitment to honor customer requests to handle more volume, and the import boom prompted us to accelerate our expansion plans close to the vibrant New Jersey container terminals. We anticipate the partnership opportunities that will optimize this space.”

WDS President Duncan Wright stresses the company’s growth plans: “We believe in the future of warehousing and distribution at major port hubs across the U.S. Recent world events and constant volatility within the container supply chain have highlighted the importance of having partners in port markets. WDS provides the right level of service, expertise, and support as customers look for e-commerce, transload, or distribution solutions.”

Featuring a 40-foot clear height, 90 dock doors, and ample parking for trailers, the new warehouse is equipped to partner with customers on a variety of logistics and e-commerce needs. With a flexible warehouse management system (WMS) and state-of-the-art technology solutions, WDS can help make operations more efficient and provide insight and visibility into logistics activities.



About World Distribution Services: World Distribution Services is a leading provider of creative warehouse logistics solutions. The areas of expertise include cross-docking, transloading, e-commerce and retail fulfillment, and local and nationwide transportation services. With a network of strategically situated warehouses across the country, experienced employees, and full-service product capabilities, World Distribution Services is the source for complete warehouse logistics.