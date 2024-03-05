Generix names new president

Supply chain software provider Generix Group today named a new president, saying that Raphaël Sanchez, who has been the company’s chief revenue officer since April 2023, succeeds Aïda Collette-Sène.

The Montreal-based company says its goal remains the same: to empower businesses of all sizes to digitize supply chain and finance processes, as well as to connect customers and suppliers, placing data at the core of flow management.

In a statement, the company’s owners—Montefiore Investment and Pléiade Investissement, alongside Generix Group management—said the new leader would lead Generix’ development phase, anchoring the cloud and AI at the core of digital applications and technologies, while facilitating the transition of existing and future clients to the cloud (SaaS).

"Aïda Collette-Sène's efforts since 2018, particularly during her presidency in 2022, provided Generix with the human and financial resources for its transformation and international development. With the transformation foundation set, we can now launch the cloud (SaaS) acceleration phase, building upon the work already done,” the group said. “We thank Aïda for her invaluable contribution to the company's success in the recent years. We are confident that Raphaël Sanchez will bring the strategic vision and leadership needed for the company to succeed in its new phase of growth and innovation."

Sanchez, 44, worked previously at IBM France in the Data and BI domains, eventually heading IBM Software Group France sales and later IBM Global Technology Infrastructure Services France. In 2020, Raphaël led the separation of the services entity in France with the creation of Kyndryl.