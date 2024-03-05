NOBLELIFT North America Is Unveiling 8 New Product Series at MODEX 2024

NOBLELIFT North America, a global leader in Lithium-iron technology, is set to showcase 8 new product series (50 new model numbers) in Atlanta, Georgia at the MODEX 2024 exhibition, March 11-14. Attendees are invited to visit the NOBLELIFT North America booth, booth number B2013, to experience firsthand the cutting-edge features of these new products.

1) The TE22Li is a lithium electric tugger/tow tractor for all light-duty works and has a towing capacity of 2,200 lbs. With an ultra-compact footprint, it can move freely through complex scenarios such as supermarkets, factories, hospitals and airports. The replaceable plug-and-play 24v36ah Lithium battery guarantees continuous operation, weighs only 17.6 lbs, and can be replaced within seconds.

2) The PTE33N (EDGE ELITE 33) 3,300 lbs capacity and the PTE45N (EDGE ELITE 45) 4,500 lbs capacity, lithium electric pallet trucks are economical, quiet, very low maintenance, ultra-smooth, and are perfect for light and medium duty material handling. Their extremely compact design and turning radius makes them ideal for loading docks, delivery operations, narrow aisles, and applications within confined spaces like retail stores, business centers, elevators, trailers, containers, and mezzanines warehouses. Capable of multiple shift operation.

3) The OPH26 / OPH26K Series Lithium Man-Up Order Pickers operate within a 64” aisle width, have a 2,600 lbs lift capacity and are engineered to deliver exceptional versatility, easy handling and very low maintenance. With a wide range of capabilities, these order pickers can adapt to a variety of warehouse, manufacturing, distribution and food storage environments. Choose from (6) lift heights ranging from 177” to 354”. They offer high-speed lifting and lowering and are equipped with a lithium battery capable of multiple shift operation. AC Drive and AC Lift motors contribute to smoother operation, greater energy efficiency and longer component life. A high-power platform fan provides comfortable operation in high temperature environments.

4) The CBT33 Series 3,300 lbs capacity Lithium Stand-Up Counterbalance Forklifts are designed for indoor applications where the operator needs to get on and off the vehicle frequently. Engineered for reliability and performance, these forklifts offer exceptional visibility, ensuring precision and safety in a variety of applications from loading trailers to navigating through busy warehouse aisles. They offer lift heights from 157” to 244”, a small turning radius of 55.4” and are equipped with dual independent AC drive motors with separate drive controllers that provide a superior driving experience. Capable of multiple shift operation.

5) The RT33SP / RT44SP / RT33DP Lithium Single & Double Scissor Stand-Up Pantograph Reach Trucks operate within a narrow aisle ranging from 72” to 76”. The RT33SP / RT33DP have a 3,300 lbs lift capacity and the RT44SP has a 4,400 lbs lift capacity. The RT33SP / RT44SP have a fork reaching distance of 23.2” and the RT33DP has a fork reaching distance of 41.7”. They are engineered to deliver exceptional versatility, easy handling and very low maintenance. With a wide range of capabilities, these pantograph reach trucks can adapt to a variety of warehouse, manufacturing, distribution and food storage environments. Choose from (7) lift heights ranging from 177” to 413”. Capable of multiple shift operation.

6) The FE3C32 / C35 / C40 3-Wheel Cushion (3,200 lbs, 3,500 lbs 4,000 lbs capacity) Lithium forklifts are highly efficient, durable forklifts. They are designed for indoor warehouse applications and other applications with hard smooth floors. The mast system, front/rear axles and chassis are engineered to be tough like an Internal Combustion forklift, but with all the advantages of Lithium. Dual AC drive technology is used to achieve high performance with low operating and maintenance costs. They offer a smaller turning radius of 62” to 67” and excel at navigating within confined spaces. Capable of multiple shift operation.

7) The FE4P130N-175N Series 13,000 - 17,500 lbs capacity Heavy Duty Lithium Forklifts are designed for heavy lifting and work well for indoor and outdoor applications. They are structurally engineered to be tough like an internal combustion forklift, but with all the advantages of lithium. AC drive technology is used to achieve high performance with low operating and maintenance costs. Ideal for your most demanding applications: metallurgy, ports, container yards, automotive, mold manufacturing, paper roll handling, lumber yards, brick and stone distribution centers.

Equipped with a powerful 96-volt lithium battery capable of multiple shift operation these forklifts come fully loaded with many extras as “standard”, including a back-up monitor, coupled with the AI pedestrian detection system that sounds an alarm when it detects a pedestrian. If a pedestrian gets too close, it will stop the forklift.

8) The FTH Series 4WD 5,000lb to 6,000lb capacity Diesel Telehandlers are highly efficient, durable rough terrain forklifts. They are designed to move high volumes and big loads reliably through the uneven terrain. The telescopic boom can extend forwards and upwards away from the vehicle to reach over obstacles. Applications can include forestry, disturbed surface construction sites, oil refineries, military, waste disposal and agriculture. These high performance, low maintenance forklifts deliver improved productivity while ensuring operator comfort throughout the entire shift.

About Noblelift

NOBLELIFT® North America is a global leader in Lithium technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual, electric, and internal combustion equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers all over the world.