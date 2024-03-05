Rinchem Opens Massive Custom Chemical Warehouse in Surprise, Arizona to Support Semiconductor Giant

Surprise, AZ – February 28, 2024 – Rinchem, a global leader in chemical supply chain management, announces the grand opening of its newest custom-built hazmat warehouse in Surprise, Arizona. This state-of-the-art facility, boasting 123,516 square feet and 16,000 pallet positions, allows Rinchem to strategically support the booming semiconductor industry in the Phoenix Metro Area.

“This new facility represents a significant investment in our Arizona operations and is our second chemical warehouse in the Phoenix metro area,” stated Chris Easter, CEO of Rinchem.

“We’re proud to partner with a leading player in the semiconductor industry to ensure their critical supply chain runs smoothly. We’re confident it will play a crucial role in supporting the growth of the local semiconductor industry and contributing to the region’s economic prosperity.”

The Surprise chemical warehouse features several key elements to ensure the safe and efficient storage of dangerous goods:

• Expansive ISO Container Yard: At 103,000 square feet, the ISO yard boasts 432 spaces, offering ample room for secure containerized storage.

• Dedicated Gas Pad: A dedicated gas pad with 48 storage bays further enhances safety and segregation of high purity chemicals and gases.

• Temperature Controlled Storage: Rinchem caters to various hazard classes and chemistries with dedicated storage spaces ranging from refrigerated and freezer rooms to temperature-controlled zones for flammable and corrosive materials.

• Cleanroom Services: Future plans include cleanroom capabilities to meet the stringent requirements of the semiconductor industry.

Graycor Construction Company, the general contractor responsible for bringing Rinchem's vision to life, expressed its pride in contributing to the success of another groundbreaking project for Rinchem.

"Graycor is honored to have partnered with Rinchem on their new chemical facility in Surprise, Arizona. This facility stands as a testament to Graycor’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the manufacturing and semiconductor tier supplier markets, which are core growth markets for Graycor," said Rusty Martin, Southwest Division General Manager at Graycor.

The Surprise warehouse opening follows Rinchem’s successful launch of two other hazmat warehouses in 2023 located in Cornelius, OR and Penang, Malaysia. Rinchem’s second Phoenix area warehouse further solidifies its position as a top trusted partner for leading companies in the semiconductor industry.

About Rinchem

Rinchem is the largest network of chemical and gas distribution centers globally with over 4 billion pounds of chemicals and gases safely handled annually. They set the standard in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. Rinchem applies nearly 5 decades of expertise, industry thought leadership, and logistics transparency to provide the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for its customers. The primary industries that Rinchem serves include semiconductor, pharmaceutical, biotech, and aerospace. For more information, visit Rinchem.com and follow Rinchem on LinkedIn.

About Graycor Inc.

Graycor Inc. is a leader in managing building and interiors construction projects throughout North America. Graycor combines our local subcontractor and partner relationships with the company’s more than 100 years of national experience in the cold storage, corporate, cultural/educational, food processing, living and lodging, logistics and distribution, manufacturing, advanced facilities, energy transition and retail markets. The combination maximizes Graycor’s capability to provide clients optimal service and product delivery. For more information, visit www.graycor.com.