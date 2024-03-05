Princeton TMX Appoints Kevvon Burdette as Chief Commercial Officer

March 5, 2024 (Fort Wayne, IN) – Princeton TMX, a leading multi-modal transportation management system (TMS) provider, today announced the addition of Kevvon Burdette as chief commercial officer (CCO). Burdette will be responsible for the company’s corporate sales and marketing strategy and will report directly to CEO Mark McEntire.

Princeton TMX’s multi-modal TMS automates complex transactions by simplifying the entire transportation planning and execution process, increasing efficiency, reducing transportation costs and improving customer service. As CCO, Burdette will drive company growth and strengthen Princeton TMX’s market position, supporting the company’s commitment to provide the most intuitive, efficient, and advanced transportation management technology to shippers.

“Princeton TMX continues to invest in its leadership team to foster a culture of innovation, technological advancement and forward-thinking strategies that delivers unparalleled value for its customers,” said McEntire. “Kevvon has a successful track record of supporting company growth, creating customer-centric solutions and developing longstanding, value-driven customer relationships. As Princeton TMX continues to scale, we will benefit from his sales experience as well as his industry knowledge and proven ability to lead high-performing sales organizations.”

With more than 20 years of experience in supply chain outsourcing solutions and organizational management, Burdette has worked with customers to implement long-term, complex solutions. He comes to Princeton TMX from Uber Freight, where he served as head of sales, transportation management. Prior to that, he senior vice president, sales for Transplace, which was acquired by Uber Freight in November 2021. He has also served as vice president, business development for Ozburn-Hessey Logistics and senior director of sales for Meridian IQ. He has a bachelor's degree in business from Bridgewater College and a master’s degree in organizational management from Fielding Graduate University.

Burdette said, “Businesses across all industries continue to focus on improving supply chain processes to increase operational efficiency and reduce transportation costs. It’s exciting to team up with Mark McEntire again, as well as the entire Princeton TMX team, to provide those shippers with intuitive, multi-modal technology to automate and simplify transportation processes. I am enthusiastic about Princeton TMX’s transportation management platform and the product roadmap that will broaden capabilities across all modes as well as continue to drive value for our current customer base.”

