Kinaxis Teams Up with Non-Profit Leaders to Accelerate Social and Environmental Impact

Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leading supply chain management platform, today announced collaborations with two prominent non-profit organizations – Women Who Code and Ellen MacArthur Foundation – to accelerate the company’s vision to preserve the planet’s resources and enrich the human experience. The partnerships were announced within the company’s new 2023 Sustainability Report which highlights the latest environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics to coincide with annual financial reporting and disclosures.

Kinaxis will work with Women Who Code, whose mission is to empower diverse women to excel in technology careers and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which advocates for the creation of a circular economy to eliminate waste and pollution, circulate products and materials, and regenerate nature.

Both organizations are focused on supporting and elevating innovators and changemakers to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems, which mirrors how Kinaxis is approaching solving the complexities of supply chain.

“Both Women Who Code and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation are committed to creating a world where the only limiting factor is your own imagination. We couldn’t be more thrilled to explore ways we can work with them as supply chain resiliency and sustainability take on new levels of importance in our new era of never-ending disruptions,” said John Sicard, president and chief executive officer at Kinaxis. “Our ambition to power the world’s supply chains is a big one and we know we can’t do it all on our own which is why collaborations with likeminded organizations are so critical to helping us advance a circular economy and socially responsible future for all.”

Women Who Code provides engineers, developers, data scientists, architects, designers and other technologists with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to grow and succeed in their tech related careers. In keeping with the company’s commitment to shaping a more inclusive and equitable future for women in tech, Kinaxis will engage with the organization by ramping up membership recruitment efforts, establishing a new mentorship program and providing resources that spark interest in supply chain careers.

By becoming a Member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Network, Kinaxis will collaborate with the organization’s extensive network of circular economy leaders and practitioners to advance circular practices in the industry and get involved with groundbreaking research projects designed to drive innovation at scale. Moving away from a ‘take, make, waste’ linear model, the circular economy offers businesses the opportunity to redesign their supply chains to meet these needs, as well as reduce costs and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Sicard continues: “As the single largest consumer of the Earth’s natural resources – whether it’s the materials used to make something, the resources required to store something, or the emissions expelled to ship something – supply chains are poised to make a significant positive impact, not just because regulations demand it.”

With more than 40,000 users in 100+ countries, Kinaxis works with some of the world’s biggest brands in sectors such as CPG, automotive, high tech, life sciences and more. Its AI-powered technology and patented concurrency technique allows companies to orchestrate their supply chain network end-to-end from strategic planning to last-mile delivery. Kinaxis technology helps companies that supply the agricultural industry with 40% of the world’s tractors, helps keep more than 110,000,000,000 teeth clean each year, and ensures more than 35 million pets are fed nutritious meals each year.

More details on the new partnerships and the company’s corporate giving program can be found in the 2023 Sustainability Report (https://www.kinaxis.com/en/resources/content/esg/2023-kinaxis-esg-report-pdf).

To learn more about Kinaxis and its supply chain management solutions, please visit Kinaxis.com.