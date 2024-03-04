Hyster to deliver 10 electric terminal tractors to Port of Mobile

Lift truck and material handling equipment provider Hyster has agreed to provide the global port operator APM Terminals with 10 battery-powered terminal tractors for their location at the Port of Mobile in Alabama, Hyster said today.

The electric terminal tractors, which are scheduled to be delivered in 2024, are part of a $60 million investment in port equipment electrification pilots by APM Terminals.

The electric terminal tractors are designed to provide a zero-emission option to help the terminal, and other port and distribution operations, achieve clean energy targets while maintaining diesel-like performance levels. Each tractor will be powered by a 260-kilowatt hour lithium-ion battery, which is expected to provide about 9.5 hours of continuous run time on a full charge.

According to Hyster, the terminal tractors will operate as a gang, serving a ship-to-shore crane at APM Terminals Mobile. As the crane unloads containers from a ship, the tractors will transport laden and unladen containers between the crane and the yard, thanks to each tractor’s 182,000-pound gross combined weight rating.

“We have made an industry-leading commitment to be net zero across scopes one, two and three by 2040,” Jelle Burger, Program Lead for Electrification Pilots, APM Terminals, said in a release. “Decarbonizing our container handling equipment is a critical component of our progress towards those targets. Hyster has been a trusted resource for container handling equipment, and our collaboration will help us to expand this global effort with the first Hyster electric terminal tractors in North America.”