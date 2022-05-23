APM Terminals to add capacity at Port of Mobile

APM Terminals will expand its container terminal at the Port of Mobile to accommodate regional growth, company officials said May 20.

APM and the Alabama Port Authority reached a deal to add 32 acres to APM’s existing 134-acre facility at the port, bringing its annual throughput capacity to 1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The improvement project marks the fourth time the port authority and APM have expanded the container terminal since it opened in October 2008. The $104 million Phase IV expansion is expected to be completed by early 2025, officials said.

The project is in response to strong demand throughout the region. In April, the Alabama Port Authority said container volume through the Port of Mobile rose nearly 40% compared to a year earlier. Its container intermodal transfer facility posted 112.6% growth in April compared to April 2021 volumes handled, and refrigerated cargo also maintained its double-digit growth, posting a nearly 58% gain over April 2021 volumes, officials said.

“We have a great partner in APM Terminals and incredible community support to further world class infrastructure for our carriers and shippers,” said John C. Driscoll, director and chief executive officer of the Alabama Port Authority. “This added capacity will allow our port to keep pace with demand and maintain fluidity and service for our customers.”