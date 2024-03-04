Southeastern Freight Lines’ Dalton Service Center Celebrates 40 Years of Service

LEXINGTON, S.C. (March 4, 2024) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, is celebrating 40 years of quality without question service at the Dalton, Georgia service center.

Located at 180 Cross Plains Boulevard, the service center opened for business in 1984 with 12 dock doors and 18 associates. Since then, the facility has engaged in significant expansion efforts, and it now boasts 168 dock doors and 224 associates. Most notably, as Dalton is known as the “Carpet Capital of the World,” Southeastern has bolstered its services to support the hundreds of carpet plants and outlets within the Dalton market, establishing Southeastern as a carrier of choice for carpet services across the Southeast.

“The team at our Dalton service center masterfully drives Southeastern’s unique culture and quest for quality to cultivate strong relationships with customers and ensure the long-term success of the company,” said Blake Potter, service center manager. “We are proud to lead the LTL segment in our service territory and value the positive impact we have had throughout our footprint over these past four decades. We look forward to all that is to come in the years ahead.”

Since its establishment, the service center has given back to the Dalton community, most recently as part of Southeastern Serves – a program dedicated to giving back to communities across Southeastern’s footprint by having associates of all levels get involved with providing for the less fortunate. Dalton associates have donated time and resources in partnership with organizations such as City of Refuge, which equips people and families with the resources required to meet basic needs, repurpose their giftings and abilities and reclaim their sense of life direction.

The Dalton service center was the 16th service center opened by Southeastern Freight Lines since its founding in 1950. The company now operates 89 service centers spanning 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico and has undergone numerous upgrades in trucks and trucking technologies.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 570 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

