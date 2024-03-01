Averitt Employees Donate Record $1.5 Million to St. Jude

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – February 29, 2024 – Truck drivers and other Averitt associates recently donated $1,500,001 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The contribution is a record amount for Averitt’s associates, and it marks the fifth consecutive year Averitt’s people have given at least $1 million to support the good works of St. Jude and its mission of curing childhood cancers. It’s also the ninth consecutive year Averitt associates have either matched or broken their fundraising record.

The milestone was made possible through two avenues.

First, the donation was funded by contributions from Averitt associates and retirees participating in Averitt Cares for Kids. More than 95% of associates are members of the charitable-giving organization.

Second, the donation was made possible by a $1 million company contribution in honor of associate accomplishments, milestones, life events and participation in community service projects.

“I’m humbled by the way our team comes together to help others, and partnership with St. Jude is one of the most important ways we do that. As has become the tradition for the last several years, the extra $1 in our donation represents what we call ‘The Power of One,’ showing the difference every person can make,” said Averitt Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary Sasser. “Donations like these provide life-saving care to children in need, and I look forward to seeing how we can continue to build our relationship with St. Jude in 2024 and the future.”

Averitt Cares for Kids began in 1987 and has contributed more than $15 million to numerous charities, including over $12 million to St. Jude. Since 1990, Averitt Cares for Kids contributions have been designated to St. Jude as part of their special partnership. And in 1997, Averitt Cares for Kids completed a $1.5 million endowment to help fund the initial construction of the St. Jude Leukemia and Lymphoma Clinic – 80% of all St. Jude patients visit the clinic at some point during their treatment.

