BLUETRITON AWARDS TRINITY LOGISTICS WITH ITS ‘FIERCELY GOOD AWARD’

Trinity Logistics, a leading third-party logistics provider (3PL), is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious “Fiercely Good Award” by BlueTriton Brands Inc., a prominent player in the beverage industry. The award was presented to Trinity Logistics during BlueTriton’s Annual Carrier Meeting, which saw the attendance of over 150 carrier and 3PL companies.

“The BlueTriton Brands, Inc. 2023 ‘Fiercely Good Award’ is to recognize our colleagues that embrace being fearless business owners, boldly innovative, deeply committed, and fiercely good,” said Tilde Zimmerman, Transportation Procurement Director at BlueTriton Brands, Inc. “In 2023, Trinity Logistics went above and beyond what was asked or expected of them. We like to appreciate and recognize the efforts of those who collectively make us better. Thank you for being FIERCELY GOOD, Trinity Logistics Team!”

Zimmerman specifically recognized Trinity Logistics for its exceptional commitment to service and its invaluable contribution to a community initiative spearheaded by BlueTriton Brands, Inc. Trinity Logistics played a pivotal role in facilitating the delivery of a much-needed donation of water by BlueTriton to support a local high school football showcase in Broward County, Florida, demonstrating its dedication to making a positive impact beyond the realm of logistics.

Delivering the donation posed unique challenges, including the absence of a loading dock at the school premises and the logistical intricacies of offloading the shipment directly onto the football field. Despite these obstacles, Trinity Logistics executed the task with precision and efficiency, ensuring the timely and seamless delivery of the water donation.

Representing Trinity Logistics at the event were Fatima Adams, Director of Operations at Trinity’s Florida Regional Service Center (RSC), and Jared Lineweaver, Senior Sales Executive. Their presence underscored Trinity’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships and delivering exceptional service.

Pictured left to right; Fatima Adams of Trinity Logistics, Jared Lineweaver of Trinity Logistics, and Rich Hernandez of BlueTriton Brands, Inc.

“We are deeply honored to receive the ‘Fiercely Good Award’ from BlueTriton,” said Adams. “This recognition stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment in providing exceptional service to our customer relationships. We are immensely proud of the solution our Team assembled and their dedication and resourcefulness in overcoming this challenging task.”

Trinity Logistics is grateful to BlueTriton Brands, Inc. for the recognition and remains steadfast in its mission to provide innovative logistics solutions while positively impacting the communities it serves.

About Trinity Logistics

Trinity Logistics is a Burris Logistics Company, offering People-Centric Freight Solutions®. Our mission is to deliver creative logistics solutions through a mix of human ingenuity and innovative technology, enriching the lives of those we serve.

For the past 40 years, we’ve been arranging freight for businesses of all sizes in truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), warehousing, intermodal, drayage, expedited, international, and technology solutions.

We are currently recognized on Transport Topics’ Top 100 Freight Brokerage List, as a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics, and as a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation by Women in Trucking.