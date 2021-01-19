Trinity Logistics Launches Distinguished Providers of the Year Award Program; Announces 2020 Winners

Seaford, DE— The Distinguished Providers of the Year Award Program offers Trinity Logistics the chance to recognize top providers within all of their transportation modes, something that had not been done previously. Award winners are carriers within the Trinity network that continued to support our customers and provide exceptional service, even throughout a global pandemic. They are well known amongst the company as providers that Trinity could not have been successful without. Trinity Logistics thanks these carriers who have been an integral part of the day-to-day operations for their continued commitment and service to Trinity Logistics.

The categories and winners are:

SMALL TL (<100 TRUCKS)

Winner: Vital Transportation Corp.

LARGE TL (>100 TRUCKS)

Winner: Giltner Transportation Inc.

STRATEGIC TL

Winner: Harbor Seafood

REFRIGERATED LTL

Winner: Howell's Motor Freight Inc.

REFRIGERATED TL

Winner: Independent Cold Enterprise LLC

FLATBED

Winner: Lionhart Transportation LLC

HEAVY HAUL

Winner: Morrell Oversize Incorporated

REGIONAL LTL

Winner: Southeastern Freight Lines Inc.

NATIONAL LTL

Winner: FedEx Freight Inc.

INTERMODAL

Winner: CSX Intermodal

DRAY

Winner: Commercial Transportation LLC South Kearny

EXPEDITED

Winner: Millhouse Logistics Inc.

INTERNATIONAL TL

Winner: Central De Fletes Y Consolidados Sa De CV

Additional to the top providers recognized by mode, there was a separate category created, “The Trinity Titan Award”. This award was set to recognize very small operators within Trinity’s network who have regularly dedicated their capacity and demonstrated uncommon value, or “grit” as we like to call it, to Trinity during the specified year. This award is determined by a person of exceptional importance and reputation that stands out for greatness of achievement that reflects Trinity’s values.

Those winners are:

L&J Farm LLC

Jeffery Noel & Gregory Noel

Andrew Oliver



“We are honored to recognize these Service Providers which were selected among Trinity’s deep book of relationship partners demonstrating consistent value to our Shipper Customers during an historically difficult year. When interviewed for feedback from the more than 70 nominations by our Operations teams across the country, each one of these Service Providers stood out within their core service offering among their peers,” said Bradley Palmer, Director of Carrier Development and Pricing at Trinity Logistics. “Distinctly, this is the first year Trinity Logistics has presented its “Trinity Titan” awards. After listening to stories from our teams about these small fleets, our Leadership was compelled to honor these partners that demonstrated grit throughout a challenging year.”

Each Distinguished Provider will be presented with a crystal award to commemorate their success and achievement with Trinity Logistics.

"Trinity Logistics wants to thank our 2020 Distinguished Providers of the Year for being key to our continued success. We greatly value the essential delivery they provide our most important customers alongside our Operations Teams. We are truly honored to work with these Providers day in and day out,” said Sarah Ruffcorn, President of Trinity Logistics.

Trinity appreciates our contracted carriers with several other unique benefits and awards. As a select carrier Trinity offers a 1.5% QuickPay rate through TriumphPay. To find out more about our great customer service and benefits to carriers, https://www.trinitylogistics.com.

About Trinity Logistics



Trinity Logistics is a Burris Logistics Company, offering people-centric freight solutions. Our mission is to deliver creative logistics solutions through a dynamic mix of human ingenuity and innovative technology, enriching the lives of those we serve.

For the past 40 years, we’ve been arranging freight for businesses of all sizes in truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), warehousing, intermodal, drayage, expedited, international, and technology solutions.

We are currently recognized in the Top 20 freight brokerages on Transport Topics’ Top 100 Freight Brokerage List, a Top 3PL and Cold Storage Provider by Food Logistics, a Certified Great Place to Work ® and among the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America.