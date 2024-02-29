Western Express installs Motive AI dashcams in 3,600 vehicles

The asset-based truckload carrier Western Express will install AI dashcams from Motive Technologies Inc. across its entire fleet of more than 3,600 vehicles, the companies said Wednesday.

Nashville-based Western Express said it will use the devices to prevent more safety events, to coach drivers, and to gain end-to-end visibility into its fleet operations.

Improving safety is the primary goal for the investment, since despite deploying anti-collision systems, the company said that emerging challenges such as driver fatigue and distraction require more advanced solutions. “In Motive we have found a partner whose values align with our company’s core values of Be Safe, Be Driver Friendly, Think Big, Expect Excellence, and Take Care of Each Other,” Daniel Patterson, Director of Safety at Western Express, said in a release. “We’re already seeing significant improvements in keeping our drivers safe and prepared. Motive’s AI features bring our ability to alert unsafe conditions and proactively coach to a new level, keeping our drivers safer and our liability lower.”

According to Motive, its AI Dashcam uses superior video quality and AI features to empower driver coaching and enhance safety management to prevent accidents and minimize risks. It identifies over 15 distinct safety events, tailoring AI models to meet specific customer requirements. The system ensures accurate event detection, safeguarding drivers from unwarranted penalties like false positives while recognizing and incentivizing safe driving practices, Motive said.