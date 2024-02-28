DACHSER strengthens air and sea freight in the Nordic countries of Europe

On January 1, 2024, Mattias Kellgren took over the position of Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics Nordic. With his appointment, DACHSER is strengthening its air and sea freight activities in the northern region of Europe.

In Denmark, DACHSER has been active in the air and sea freight market since 2005, followed by Finland in 2013 and Sweden in 2019. Under the leadership of Mattias Kellgren, the logistics provider is now merging its five locations in the three countries into DACHSER Air & Sea Logistics Nordic.

"With his extensive experience in the air and sea freight industry, Mattias Kellgren will play a key role in our further development in the Nordic markets," says Marc Meier, Managing Director ASL EMEA.

Across the Nordic countries, DACHSER Air & Sea Logistics Nordic is represented at strategically favorable locations: Gothenburg, with the largest export port in Scandinavia, and Copenhagen, with the largest airport in Scandinavia. In Finland, where DACHSER is represented with a total of three branches, the largest location is located close to Helsinki Airport. The latter provides close connections to Asian markets.

Local expertise with connections to a global network

52-year-old Kellgren joins DACHSER with over 30 years of experience in the air and sea freight industry. He has held various management positions at Kuehne + Nagel since 1995, including National Ocean Freight Director for Sweden and Branch Manager in Malmö. Most recently, he worked as Managing Director of CEVA Logistics Nordic.

Based in the Swedish DACHSER branch in Malmö, Kellgren will be responsible for the further development of DACHSER Air & Sea Logistics Nordic. As a part of the management team of DACHSER Nordic, he will work in close connection to René Sidor, Managing Director Nordic (responsible also for DACHSER European Logistics in the region), and Per Lund, Financial Director Nordic, wo are based in the local Regional Office Nordic in Hvidovre near Copenhagen. "Thanks to our local expertise throughout the Nordic region and in synergy with our global network, we can offer our customers access to global markets," says Mattias Kellgren.