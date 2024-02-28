CLDA Appoints New Executive Director

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, Feb. 27, 2024 -- Mary Ann B. Passi, CAE, has been appointed Executive Director of the Customized Logistics & Delivery Association (CLDA).

She brings her more than 30 years of association management experience to this position. For the past 22 years, she has been the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA). She has also held leadership positions in the Society of Nutrition Education & Behavior, the Society of Nutrition Education & Behavior Foundation, the Association of Fundraising Professionals - Chicago, the Advocate Healthcare Foundation, the Women’s Council of Realtors©, the Association of Women Surgeons and the Computer Measurement Group.

Passi was recently honored with the Industry Impact Award by the Corporate Housing Providers. She is the only non-member of the association to receive this honor. In 2022, she was recognized as the Executive of the Year by the Indiana Society of Association Executives. Passi has been a Certified Association Executive (CAE) since 1997. She is a member of the American Society of Association Executives, the Indiana Society of Association Executives, and the Association Forum.

“Mary Ann's breadth of experience in guiding international professional member societies, leading fundraising efforts, and managing operations impressed us,” says CLDA’s newly elected president, Joel Pinsky. “Under her leadership, these associations increased membership, revenue, and the impact they had. That made her a perfect fit for CLDA’s ambitious goals. We are pleased to have her aboard.”

Passi is part of the senior leadership team at the association management company Raybourn Group International (RGI). RGI’s Vice President of Association Strategies, Mark McSweeney, CAE, has held the post of Interim Executive Director since the group assumed management of CLDA in 2023. RGI is an accredited full-service Association Management Company. The organization has managed associations with members in 107 countries that serve over 60,000 members. Headquartered in Indianapolis, RGI is one of just 15% of association management companies accredited by the AMC Institute. Since 1988, they have worked with trade and professional associations, individual membership societies, foundations, nonprofits, and other membership-based organizations worldwide.

About the Customized Logistics and Delivery Association

The Customized Logistics and Delivery Association (CLDA) represents the first to final miles of the supply chain in the US and worldwide. This non-profit professional association serves the needs of its 2,900 essential service members, who are logistics professionals, carriers, shippers, drivers, air cargo logistics providers, 3PLs, and vendors servicing today’s supply chain companies. The CLDA gives its members access to a diverse network of logistics professionals looking to create new business opportunities and share decades of practical insights. They provide an avenue for amplifying members’ voices on critical issues and helps them participate in the regulatory discussions shaping the industry. The CLDA keeps members informed and educated on trends, current issues and best practices. For more information, see www.clda.org.