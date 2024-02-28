Flux Power to Attend the 36th Annual ROTH Conference

VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, will attend the 36th Annual ROTH Conference being held on March 17-19, 2024 at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California.

Flux Power Chief Executive Officer Ron Dutt will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings during the conference to discuss ongoing product development, market expansion initiatives, and recently reported fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results with record quarterly Revenue of $18.3 million, Positive Adjusted EBITDA, Gross Profit up 38% to $5.7 million, Gross Margin of 31% and Order Backlog of $29.7 million as of February 1, 2024.

36th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 17-19, 2024

Location: The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA

Attendees: Chief Executive Officer Ron Dutt

Format: In-person 1x1’s

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Flux Power management, please contact your ROTH representative or you may also email your request to FLUX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

