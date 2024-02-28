Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Flux Power to Attend the 36th Annual ROTH Conference

February 28, 2024
VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, will attend the 36th Annual ROTH Conference being held on March 17-19, 2024 at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California.

Flux Power Chief Executive Officer Ron Dutt will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings during the conference to discuss ongoing product development, market expansion initiatives, and recently reported fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results with record quarterly Revenue of $18.3 million, Positive Adjusted EBITDA, Gross Profit up 38% to $5.7 million, Gross Margin of 31% and Order Backlog of $29.7 million as of February 1, 2024.

36th Annual ROTH Conference
Date: March 17-19, 2024
Location: The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA
Attendees: Chief Executive Officer Ron Dutt
Format: In-person 1x1’s
Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Flux Power management, please contact your ROTH representative or you may also email your request to FLUX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

