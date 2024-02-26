DACHSER Sweden creates more space for growth

The logistics service provider is relocating its activities from Malmö in Sweden to the port and industrial city of Landskrona, one of Sweden's most important logistics locations, around 50 kilometers from Malmö. The move is planned for the end of the year.

DACHSER has been present in Sweden since 2005 and has grown continuously since then. The logistics provider has now reached the limits of its capacity at its southernmost Swedish branch in the East Harbour industrial estate in Malmö.

"The new branch will be around three times the size of our current one," says Joakim Friberg, Branch Manager in Malmö. "It will give us the opportunity to expand further."

The new facility in the east of Landskrona will be around 9,600 square meters in size and will have 1,100 square meters of office space, a 5,000 square meter warehouse with an interior ceiling height of 14.7 meters and a 3,500 square meter cross-dock terminal with 30 gates. DACHSER offers its customers warehousing services in Landskrona with space for 12,000 pallets. The facility can be expanded to accommodate future growth.

Positioned for the future

At the end of 2023, DACHSER Sweden announced plans to establish the company's largest branch for the Nordic countries in Jönköping, in the province of Småland. "We see great potential for DACHSER in Sweden," says Carl-Johan Westas, Country Manager European Logistics DACHSER Sweden. "We are currently expanding our warehousing services to other areas in Sweden in order to offer our customers an additional range of services."

In addition to the branch in Malmö, or Landskrona at the end of 2024, DACHSER is represented in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Jönköping and Örebro in Sweden.