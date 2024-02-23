Chainway Releases its First 5G UHF RFID Reader

In order to continuously meet the market and user demands for higher efficiency and convenience, Chainway has officially launched its first 5G RFID product—the MC50 5G UHF RFID reader. This brand-new UHF RFID reader not only provides faster 5G wireless transmission and a larger 6-inch display but also delivers outstanding UHF performance. It offers users a more efficient and intelligent data collection and processing experience, marking a new breakthrough in technology innovation and product development.

The 5G Speed Era

With the introduction of 5G technology, the Chainway MC50 5G UHF RFID Reader boasts faster wireless transmission speeds, significantly improving data transfer efficiency and providing users with a more seamless operational experience.

Powerful UHF Performance

Integrated with a self-developed ultra-high-frequency module based on the Impinj E710 chip, the MC50 5G UHF demonstrates excellent UHF performance. It adopts a super high-frequency back clip design, making disassembly and assembly more convenient and flexible to meet the efficient application demands of RFID technology in various industries.

Stronger System Configuration

The MC50 UHF runs on the Android 12 operating system, equipped with an octa-core processor and optional large memory configurations to ensure smoother system operation. This intelligent system not only provides an outstanding user experience but also empowers users with a wider range of application scenarios. With the booming development of the Internet of Things, this handheld terminal will become a powerful tool for various industries to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Multifunctional Design to Meet Diverse Scene Requirements

The MC50 UHF not only possesses powerful UHF functionality but also integrates barcode scanning, NFC, dual cameras, and various wireless data connections. The 6-inch large screen provides clear data display, while the large removable battery and IP67 sealing rating ensure the device's reliability in harsh environments. This makes the device widely applicable in various industry scenarios, including retail, logistics, and warehousing.