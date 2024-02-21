Sokolis Introduces Fuel Management 360 Program to Help Fleet Professionals Save Money and Time

Sokolis, the nation’s leading fleet fuel management consulting company, has relaunched its website, sokolis.com, featuring the company’s Fuel Management 360 program, a total solution customized for clients in a wide range of industries to efficiently manage fleet fueling costs and logistics.

Sokolis Fuel Management 360 consultants analyze an organization’s fleet fuel use and specific needs, then design a customized program that can include fuel cards, mobile fueling and/or bulk fueling. This program also includes managing vendors and RFPs, auditing invoices, validating prices and providing detailed, actionable reports to gauge the success of the plan.

The website also features the new “Fuel for Thought” video series that provides ideas and insights from Sokolis experts on how to navigate the complexities of fuel management and maximize savings.

“Our mission is to drive down fuel costs and help fleet professionals by simplifying all aspects of the process, so they can focus on their core business operations,” said Glen Sokolis, founder and CEO. “We’re excited to introduce our redesigned website because it clearly demonstrates how we create specialized solutions to keep our customers’ trucks on the road and save them money.”

Visitors to the site can also explore case studies and blog posts with tips on how to uncover the lowest fleet fuel prices, discover the most efficient fueling options and receive ongoing data needed to improve operations.

About Sokolis

Founded in 2003, Sokolis partners with fleet professionals to analyze existing fuel programs, identify opportunities to drive down costs and implement a comprehensive Fuel Management 360 strategy based on the insights uncovered through its proprietary analytics model. Sokolis oversees fleet fuel card programs, wholesale price monitoring, vendor negotiations, audit/validation processes and other fuel management tasks, enabling clients to focus time and resources on their core business functions. Sokolis serves markets including commercial trucking, food and beverage, private fleets, service businesses, construction, utilities and waste management. For more information call 267-482-6159 or visit sokolis.com.