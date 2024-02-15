Seegrid Unveils New, Greater Height & Heavier Payload Palion™ Lift CR1 Autonomous Lift Truck

Seegrid Corporation, a leader in autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions for material handling, is thrilled to announce the debut of its latest lift AMR, the Palion™ Lift CR1, at MODEX 2024 booth #C7685. This new autonomous lift truck addresses evolving challenges in autonomous material handling for warehousing, manufacturing, and logistics customers.

The Palion Lift CR1 boasts an impressive 15’ lift height and a robust 4,000lb payload capacity. Its cutting-edge technology redefines the possibilities for warehouse automation, offering a flexible and scalable solution to meet the diverse needs of modern facilities.

The CR1 (“Cab Reach”) is the second lift AMR in Seegrid’s fleet, joining the Palion Lift RS1 (“Reach Stacker”), which was launched in December of 2022. Throughout 2023, the RS1 was successfully deployed in multiple, blue-chip customer sites where it is currently being used in live applications and delivering significant ROI. With CR1, customers can now gain the same benefits delivered by the RS1, but at even greater heights and with heavier loads—and with the added flexibility of a ride-on compartment.

“I am very excited about the pace at which our customers have quickly and very successfully adopted our Palion Lift RS1 solution in 2023,” remarked Joe Pajer, Chief Executive Officer and President of Seegrid. “Simultaneously, we have been increasing our speed of technology innovation and commercialization, resulting in the rapid release of new solutions such as the CR1. As always, Seegrid is focused on providing AMRs with the most robust suite of automation technology available in the industry because we believe that is what is required to truly deliver autonomy that works. The CR1 is just the latest example of our dedication to that mission.”

Key features of Seegrid’s Palion Lift CR1 include:

• Significant Lift Height: With 15’ of effective lift height, the CR1 provides the versatility needed to handle high-density storage or stacks of multiple pallets and payloads.

• Robust Payload Capacity: The CR1 can effortlessly handle payloads of up to 4,000lbs, making it suitable for payloads that range from empty pallets to very heavy manufacturing components.

• Advanced Autonomous Navigation: Leveraging Seegrid’s proven, state-of-the-art navigation technology and safety sensor suite, the CR1 operates seamlessly throughout dynamic environments, navigating aisles and managing buffer zones with precision and safety.

• Enhanced Efficiency: By automating material handling tasks, the CR1 lift solution can streamline crucial operations, reduce operational costs, minimize the risk of accidents, and ultimately improve overall warehouse efficiency.

• Scalable and Flexible Deployment: Seamlessly integrating into existing workflows, the CR1 offers a scalable solution that can easily adapt to highly dynamic environments, making it a steadfast solution for evolving business needs without disruption to day-to-day operations.

“This addition to our already-proven AMR fleet opens up new possibilities for our customers’ autonomous material handling needs and enables them to unlock the full potential of their operations,” said Chief Sales Officer David Griffin. “I am confident that the Palion Lift CR1 will revolutionize the way our customers approach overall material handling and buffer management automation within their facilities.”

Seegrid is excited to showcase the Palion Lift CR1 at MODEX 2024 booth #C7685, providing attendees with the first opportunity to the unveiling of this autonomous lift truck that is set to take center stage in facilities throughout the nation later this year.

To secure time with one of our leaders for an interview, or with an automation expert to discuss a potential warehouse automation for your facility, please contact Director of Marketing Jennifer Bauman at jbauman@seegrid.com, or fill out a time request form at seegrid.com/modex2024.

About Seegrid

Seegrid, a leader in autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions for material handling solutions, combines AMR technology, enterprise software, and best-in-class services for complete, connected automated workflows. With over 13 million autonomous production miles driven to date, Seegrid Palion™ AMRs are reliable, flexible, and proven. The world’s largest manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics companies rely on Seegrid. We are partnered with over 50 global brands where 2,000+ AMRs are deployed within 300+ customer sites. From our dependable Palion Tow to our industry-leading Lifts, let’s embrace the future of autonomous material handling with Palion AMRs.

To access Seegrid images, visit: seegrid.com/media

Media Contact

Jennifer Bauman

media@seegrid.com

412-379-4500

