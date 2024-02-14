LAST-MILE SPECIAL SECTION: EDUCATIONAL SEMINARS

Modex Last-Mile Theater by DC VELOCITY: Schedule of events

Modex 2024 will feature the first-ever theater dedicated to solutions for last-mile logistics. Sponsored by DC Velocity, the Modex Last-Mile Theater will offer daily 45-minute educational seminars on technologies and strategies for improving last-mile operations. What follows is a list of sessions slated for this year’s show. For more information and descriptions of the seminars, visit https://mx2024.mapyourshow.com/8_0/sessions/#/.

February 14, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
Monday, March 11 

10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Empowering Last Mile Success with Supply Chain Network Strategy Optimization 

Presented by enVista

Speaker: Nate Rosier, SVP, Consulting Group Leader at enVista

 

Monday, March 11 

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

3 Tiers of Last Mile Sortation Automation

Presented by Intralox LLC

Speakers:

Bruce Busby, Singulation Product Manager at Intralox

Tim Kraus, Product Management Manager at Intralox

 

Monday, March 11 

12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Hitting the Tipping Point: Managing the Intersection of Supply Chain & Sustainability 

Presented by Blue Yonder

Speakers:

Chirag Modi, CVP, Industry Strategies at Blue Yonder

Patricia Riedl, Managing Director, Supply Chain & Operations at Accenture

Saskia van Gendt, Chief Sustainability Officer at Blue Yonder

 

Monday, March 11 

1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Re-Engineering the Last Mile for Profit

Presented by Knapp

Speakers:

Kevin Reader, VP Marketing at Knapp Inc. (Moderator)

Rudolf Hansl, Managing Director, Knapp System Integration at Knapp Inc. (Panelist)

Bill Stenger, VP Business Development & Consulting at Knapp Inc. (Panelist)

José Vicente Aguerrevere, CEO and Co-Founder at Takeoff Technologies (Panelist)


Monday, March 11 

2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. 

Modernizing DC Operations for Seamless Delivery

Presented by DLN Integrated Systems Inc.

Speaker: Luke Nuber, Sr. Account Executive at DLN Integrated Systems Inc.

  

Tuesday, March 12 

10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Predictive Picking. Enable next level picking capabilities on your storage engine with a batch-less strategy

Presented by Ferag America Inc.

Speaker: Juan Cadrecha, CEO North America at Ferag AG

  

Tuesday, March 12 

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Leveraging AI and machine learning to improve the last-mile customer experience

Presented by RXO

Speakers:

Dennis McCaffrey, Senior Vice President Enterprise Sale Management at RXO

Jonathan Turner, Vice President of Technology at Last Mile at RXO

 

Tuesday, March 12

12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. 

Implement an AI/ML-Powered Logistics Platform to Drive Intelligent Automation 

Presented by Oracle Corporation

Speaker: Derek Gittoes, Vice President, Supply Chain Product Strategy at Oracle

  

Tuesday, March 12 

2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Interoperability, the challenge of next generation warehouses

Presented by Generix

Speakers: 

Jean-Martin Roux, CEO at Onomatic

Emmanuel Langlois, Vice President Sales at Generix Group

 

Wednesday, March 13 

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Private 5G: a Scalable On-Premise and Cloud-based Turnkey Solution for Critical Connectivity 

Presented by Oceus

Speaker: Paul McQuillan, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer at Oceus

Last Mile
KEYWORDS Modex Last-Mile Theater

