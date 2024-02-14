Arrive Logistics opens Guadalajara office as nearshoring boom continues

Texas freight broker cites growing number of companies establishing manufacturing and transportation operations in Mexico

February 14, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
The “nearshoring” boom of companies pulling production and manufacturing nodes in their supply chains closer to U.S. shores has inspired another U.S. logistics provider to open a facility in Mexico, as freight broker Arrive Logistics today unveiled its Guadalajara office.

The new location signifies the company's dedication to its growing customer base in Mexico and leverages the rich talent pool of industry expertise and resources in the region, Austin, Texas-based Arrive said. 

Arrive said it has invested heavily for three consecutive years in expanding its cross-border operation and technology, providing solutions to its customers requiring multimodal services. Increased trade activity between the U.S. and Mexico has also raised the demand for localized resources to service the growing number of companies establishing manufacturing and transportation operations in Mexico. 

The move follows an announcement yesterday that Florida-based third-party logistics provider (3PL) BlueGrace Logistics had likewise opened a Guadalajara office, also citing a swell of nearshoring demand.

Arrive provides freight brokerage, multimodal transportation, and technology services, with 1,700 employees, 6,000 customers, and 70,000 carriers in its network, the firm said.

 

 

 

