BlueGrace opens first Mexican logistics center

The Florida-based third-party logistics provider (3PL) BlueGrace Logistics today said it has opened its first Mexico logistics center, saying the facility supports the growing demands of shippers who continue to adopt nearshoring strategies.

The Guadalajara site will support cross-border freight services for full truckload, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, flatbed and intermodal, as well as managed logistics outsourcing.

BlueGrace’s move comes as an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau statistics by WorldCity Inc. shows that Mexico this year surpassed Canada as the top trading partner of the U.S. Through December, the top U.S. trade partners were No. 1 Mexico, No. 2 Canada, No. 3 China, No. 4 Germany and No. 5 Japan. The previous year, those top five spots were held by No. 1 Canada, No. 2 Mexico, No. 3 China, No. 4 Japan and No. 5 Germany, Miami-based trade data provider WorldCity said.

“We are extremely excited about the opening of our new office,” Jose Fernandez, BlueGrace Vice President and Mexico Country Manager, said in a release. “It allows us to assist both current and potential customers with their U.S.-Mexico cross-border transportation needs, which are growing as different supply chains incorporate nearshoring to the region.”