Chamberlain Group Expands myQ Ecosystem with Launch of myQ Enterprise

OAK BROOK, Ill., February 7, 2024 – Chamberlain Group (CG), global leader in intelligent access and a Blackstone portfolio company, today announced the launch of myQ Enterprise to digitally transform a facility’s dock operations into a more intelligent and automated process. myQ Enterprise is the only connected hardware and software solution that streamlines driver scheduling, simplifies check in, and provides real-time communication. With myQ Enterprise, facilities can automate loading dock assignments and processes with meaningful data insights and be equipped with end-to-end visibility to transform their logistical operations.

“Today marks our official public launch; however, our beta customers have already seen significant ROI from their early implementations of our solution,” said Matthew Neff, Senior Director and General Manager of myQ Enterprise. “Our customers are asking for help making their dock operations more efficient, intelligent, and streamlined, and I’m thrilled to say that – through our best-in-class hardware and software products – CG is the one to deliver it.”

For the past few years, CG has been connecting loading dock equipment online to provide a facility with enhanced visibility of loading dock activity. Now with myQ Enterprise, that connected visibility extends to the yard, gate, and schedule, fully digitizing a facility’s logistical operations with one solution.

myQ Enterprise Features and Benefits Include:

• Appointment Scheduling: Make the most of your drivers’ on-site time. Schedule trailers at optimal times and identify load types to streamline the process upon arrival.

o Avoid backups

o Reduce time spent in the yard

• Dynamic Dock Assignment: Leverage a smart rules engine to automate and personalize the dock assignment process based on carrier information and load details.

o Optimize dock assignments

o Reduce trailer dwell time

• Digital Check In / Check Out: Ensure a fast and accurate check-in experience using myQ Enterprise’s mobile platform or smart kiosk at the gate.

o Eliminate paper-based processes

o Minimize manual entry errors

• Mobile Driver Communication: Connect drivers with text message updates providing clear instructions on dock status and exactly where they need to be.

o Streamline onsite traffic flow

o Give visibility to drivers

• Smart Dock Management: Have a single view of your entire loading dock and yard in one platform. Monitor trailers onsite, manage loading activity, and receive alerts of inefficiencies or safety concerns at your docks.

o Improve trailer turn times

o Reduce detention fees

• Real-time Visibility: Instead of relying on sticky notes and emails, keep your guards, receiving management, and facility managers on the same page with live updates and instant communication.

o Maximize efficiency

o Enhance internal communication

• Seamless Integrations: Integrate myQ Enterprise with your warehouse management system and other existing software solutions. These integrations ensure you have complete visibility across the facility.

o Share data across platforms

o Organize accurate information

• Powerful Analytics: Machine learning is applied to access-point data to optimize your logistic operations and lets you know what’s working efficiently and what isn’t.

o Transform logistics

o Decrease operational expenses

To find out more about myQ Enterprise Intelligent Dock Management, visit myQ.com/myqenterprise. To see an in-person demonstration, visit Booth B4424 at MODEX in Atlanta, March 11-14.

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group is a global leader in intelligent access and a Blackstone portfolio company. Our innovative products, combined with intuitive software solutions, comprise a myQ ecosystem that delivers seamless, secure access to people's homes and businesses. Our recognizable brands, including LiftMaster® and Chamberlain® , are found in 50+ million homes, and 10+ million people rely on our myQ® app daily to control and monitor their homes, communities and businesses, from anywhere. Our patented vehicle-to-home connectivity solution, myQ Connected Garage, is available in millions of vehicles from the leading automakers.

Chamberlain Group also includes Systems, LLC, a leading manufacturer of loading dock equipment for over 60 years, and Controlled Products Systems Group, a leading wholesale distributor of access control equipment in the U.S.

