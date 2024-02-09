The Logistics Matters podcast: Siddharth Priyesh of CrimsonLogic on battling supply chain inflation and high interest rates | Season 5 Episode 6

About this week's guest

Siddharth Priyesh is vice president and head of the Americas and Caribbean regions at CrimsonLogic, where he oversees the operations and business endeavors spanning North America, South America, and the Caribbean. His responsibilities include managing client and partner relationships, spearheading new business initiatives, attaining revenue targets, and fortifying strategic accounts across the Americas. He is responsible for ensuring sustained growth and operational excellence in the designated regions.

Prior to his leadership in the Americas and the Caribbean, Priyesh was head of the Strategy and Business Development Group at CrimsonLogic. In this capacity, he collaborated closely with the board, CEO, and senior management, contributing to the strategic objectives and accomplishments of the company. His role involved furnishing high-level strategic advice, helping to shape the future operations, capacity, and sustainability of the company's core services and products.

Before joining CrimsonLogic, Priyesh honed his expertise as an IT analyst at McKinsey & Company in Gurugram, India. During his tenure, he supported global teams, leveraging his insights to facilitate operations across various offices. Priyesh started his career at HCL Technologies, where he served as a software engineer, specializing in business intelligence and reporting.