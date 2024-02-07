AGILOX North America to Showcase their Autonomous Vehicles at MODEX Trade Show in Atlanta

With a steadfast focus on customer success, AGILOX is set to unveil a new addition to its portfolio, demonstrating its continued dedication to supporting clients on an ever more integrated automation journey. The forthcoming product promises to showcase the latest advancements in technology, reinforcing AGILOX's position as a leader in the industry.

"We are excited to present our autonomous vehicles at MODEX, showcasing the latest advancements in material handling technology," said Andreas Boedenauer, CEO at AGILOX North America. "Our goal is to offer solutions that enhance operational efficiency in logistics environments."

AGILOX's fork-based vehicles revolutionize the world of AMRs, focusing on ease of use and scalability, allowing users to integrate AMRs and adjust workflows seamlessly. The vehicles comply with the UL 3100 standard, marking a milestone in safety and reliability. The certification underscores AGILOX's commitment to meeting the highest industry standards for autonomous systems, ensuring safe and efficient operation in diverse industrial environments.

To showcase the AGILOX AMRs and their capabilities, the company invites industry professionals to visit them at the upcoming MODEX show in Atlanta. The event will be an excellent opportunity for attendees to witness firsthand the advanced technology and safety features that set AGILOX apart in the autonomous robotics industry.

MODEX 2024

Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta

Booth C7492, MODEX, Atlanta

March 11th – 14th, 2024

AGILOX representatives will be available at the booth to provide demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss how their certified AMRs can optimize material handling processes in various industries.

For media inquiries or to schedule interviews with AGILOX executives at MODEX, please contact:

Holger Zerfass

us.marketing@agilox.net

+1 (678) 926-9659