California bill would give local municipalities more control over AV cars

A bill in California that would give local municipalities more authority over autonomous vehicle (AV) regulation is being backed by the Teamsters Union, which says driverless vehicles like the robotaxis operated by Waymo and Cruise “wreak havoc” on the state’s roads.

The debate comes as autonomous vehicle technology continues to advance in applications for both public transit such as robotaxis and for freight transportation such as self-driving trucks. A small but growing number of AV firms are partnering with trucking fleets and shippers to run pilot programs in various states. The spread of those programs has also led the Teamsters to oppose a bill in South Dakota that would allow AVs to operate on that state’s roads without a human operator behind the wheel.

Likewise, California’s Senate Bill 915 would give municipalities a greater ability to protect their communities by requiring AV companies to secure local approvals prior to starting operations, according to the Teamsters.

Introduced in January, 2023, the bipartisan bill comes as the state’s California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) weighs whether to allow Waymo to operate 24/7 in any weather conditions and on any roads, including highways. The Teamsters oppose that potential move, saying that robotaxis have shown a record of running over pedestrians, blocking first responders from their jobs, and causing traffic pile-ups.



