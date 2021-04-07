NEXT Trucking Announces New Portal to Give Shippers Full Control Over Their Freight

Today, NEXT Trucking announced the launch of its new Shipper Portal. The robust online portal streamlines and expedites communications between NEXT Trucking and its shipper customers, reduces manual processes, and provides real-time visibility into the status of containers. NEXT Trucking is a FreightTech pioneer that connects shippers and carriers.

Especially during the global pandemic, supply chains are facing mounting challenges, driving shippers to consider emerging technologies to remain competitive. The NEXT Shipper Portal offers shippers an easy-to-use freight management platform to monitor, gather data, download reports, and take action on every phase of a container's journey.

“NEXT remains committed to staying at the forefront of innovation in the freight technology space as we continue to provide our customers with easy-to-use technologies to optimize their distribution chains,” said Lidia Yan, CEO and Co-Founder of NEXT Trucking. “We are proud to offer shippers, freight forwarders, and ocean carriers a more holistic, data-driven experience via our new Shipper Portal, which will help them solve key pain points in their daily operations and present them with data to better understand and manage their businesses.”

By giving shippers full control over their freight, the new platform provides automated real-time shipment track and trace from vessel to termination, customizable reporting, scheduling capabilities, automated leveraging of at-risk containers, and a comprehensive dashboard with container ETAs, last free day, per diem, demurrage, and more.

“NEXT’s Shipper Portal is extremely user friendly and is a game-changer for anyone involved in the drayage industry,” said a senior executive from a top ocean carrier. “Previously, I was manually tracking 200+ containers for one customer alone to check if containers were on a vessel, unloaded in the port, outgated, or returned empty.”

With its advanced reporting features, the Shipper Portal allows shippers to configure personalized trends and insights, view risk-ranked containers for action, and automate container status reports.

“Businesses have long asked for more data about their shipments, as understanding key business metrics like on-time delivery and facility wait times is imperative,” added Yan. “Our Shipper Portal offers a robust, intuitive dashboard and data experience for shippers, who would otherwise spend hours manually assembling reports themselves. Additionally, it helps shippers identify priority containers that need attention, such as containers with an upcoming appointment time, past appointment time, soon to incur demurrage/per diem, and more.”

In future iterations, the Shipper Portal will include an automated delivery order submission process using artificial intelligence and machine learning, real-time notifications about important changes/events to containers, and the ability to manage all invoices.

About NEXT Trucking

NEXT Trucking, a FreightTech pioneer and drayage leader, offers premium shipping experiences to many of the world’s best-known companies. NEXT’s platform connects shippers with freight capacity across drayage, transload, and OTR. Headquartered in El Segundo, CA, NEXT is venture-backed by leaders such as Brookfield Ventures, GLP, and Sequoia Capital.