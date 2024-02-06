Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Announces Its 2024 Dealers Of Excellence

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Announces Its 2024 Cat® Lift Trucks, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks and Jungheinrich® Dealers Of Excellence

HOUSTON (Feb. 6, 2024) – Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, one of the world’s leading manufacturers and providers of material handling, automation and fleet solutions, today revealed the winners of its 2024 Dealers of Excellence program. Each year, the award program recognizes dealers representing Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products across North America.

Dealers receiving this honor demonstrated best-in-class industry expertise and provided superior service to material handling industry customers. The 2024 winners were selected from among more than 90 Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich dealers within the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas dealer network in North America.

“We are excited to announce our exceptional and dedicated 2024 Dealers of Excellence recipients,” said Eric Gabriel, vice president of dealer sales Americas, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “This award shines a spotlight on dealers, and we are so appreciative of their attentiveness to the material handling industry.”

2024 Dealers of Excellence Honorees Include:

• Darr Equipment Company (South)

• Equipment Depot Illinois

• Equipment Depot Kentucky

• Fallsway Equipment Company

• Fraza

• Holt of California

• Kelly Tractor

• MADISA

• MATCO

• Miami Industrial Trucks

• Morrison Industrial Equipment

• Prime Material Handling

• Quinn Lift

• Toromont Material Handling (Quebec)

• TRACSA

• Wiese USA (Atlantic)

• Wiese USA (Central)

• Wiese USA (East)

• Wiese USA (South)

