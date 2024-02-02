The Logistics Matters podcast: Chris Jones of Descartes on labor shortages | Season 5 Episode 5

About this week's guest

Chris Jones is executive vice president of industry at Descartes Systems Group, where he is primarily responsible for industry consulting and professional services. With over 40 years of experience in the supply chain market, Jones has held a variety of senior management positions, including senior vice president at The Aberdeen Group’s Value Chain Research practice; executive vice president of marketing and corporate development for SynQuest; vice president and research director for enterprise resource planning solutions at Gartner; and associate director at Kraft General Foods.

Jones has numerous articles and blog posts published in leading logistics and supply chain publications and online forums. He has a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Lehigh University.