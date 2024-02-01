Raymond takes sustainable warehousing to next level

Rooftop solar panels are a reliable way to generate electricity right on site where it’s needed. But a project recently unveiled by lift truck manufacturer The Raymond Corp. has a more ambitious goal: not just create power on site but also store it in the lithium-ion batteries on electric forklifts.

The company recently finalized its deployment of a full-scale battery energy storage system, solar microgrid array, and warehouse energy management system at its distribution warehouse in Greene, New York. The goal is to demonstrate the continuous system benefits of lower energy costs, peak demand management, and resiliency for warehouses.

The approach is known as “behind the meter storage” because it both generates and stores power for use when it’s needed, all without spinning the needles on the electric company’s gauges. The energy storage program began as a joint project in March 2019 with Binghamton University and was partially funded by a $1 million award from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The resulting “microgrid installation” has demonstrated the benefits of behind-the-meter energy generation and storage combined with forklift-to-grid charging systems.

“With the implementation of behind-the-meter storage at our distribution center, we have gained insights into the benefits of the system in material handling applications specifically related to alleviating increased demand associated with charging of advanced power solutions including lithium,” Jennifer de Souza, Raymond’s vice president, energy solutions, procurement, and leasing, said in a release. “The energy storage solution can help transform warehouses into controllable energy hubs or virtual power plants (VPP), which can be optimized to support the power grid during normal and peak grid conditions while improving sustainability and carbon neutrality.”